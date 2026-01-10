Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Usativska silska gromada, Ukraine

13 properties total found
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
$2,60M
Commercial property in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Usatove, Ukraine
26725. Selling a plot of land on the Odessa-Kyiv highway. The total area is 3.54 hectares. R…
$790,000
Commercial property in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Usatove, Ukraine
1138. Sale of a plot on the Bypass Road, between the Two Pillars and the Clover Bridge. The …
$250,000
Commercial property in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Usatove, Ukraine
№ 1092. . . We offer for sale a section on the Odessa - Kiev highway 3 km. from the city of …
$3,00M
Commercial property 6 200 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property 6 200 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
№ 3482. . . We offer for sale a transshipment base in art. Usatova. The total area of 6200 s…
$3,75M
Commercial property 6 200 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property 6 200 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
16256 Station Usatovo for sale. Plot of 6 hectares. On the territory there are storage and a…
$4,00M
Commercial property in Marynivka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Marynivka, Ukraine
No. 1109. . . I am selling a plot of land for the construction of a residential building in …
$10,000
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 2 000 m²
27129. Selling a complex of buildings in the Agronomicheskaya district. Total area 2000 sq.m…
$810,000
Commercial property in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Usatove, Ukraine
31167. I will sell a land plot on a busy highway Odessa-Kyiv. The total area is 63.7 ha. Eno…
$11,90M
Moya7yaMoya7ya
Commercial property 6 200 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property 6 200 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
151936 The existing Odessa-Usatovo-Oround Road-Kievskoye Shosse is for sale M-05, M28-01. He…
$4,00M
Commercial property 3 082 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 082 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 3 082 m²
Floor 1/2
Main characteristics: Budivli area: 3082 m2 The area of land dilyanka: 2.4 hectares (the a…
$2,50M
Commercial property in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Usatove, Ukraine
10322. We offer for sale a land plot in the area of Cloverny Bridge on the Kiev road. The to…
$280,000
Commercial property in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Usatove, Ukraine
1090. We offer for sale a facade section in the area of Clover Bridge. The total area is 17 …
$221,000
