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Commercial property 335 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 335 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 335 m²
Selling the fast room 34.7 m to the mouth. It is offered to sell a two-story commercial spac…
$360,000
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BPS Consulting
Languages
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Commercial property 3 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 3 400 m²
An active manufacturing business with infrastructure that's difficult to build from scratch:…
$1,50M
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BPS Consulting
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Restaurant 275 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 275 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 275 m²
It seems to be a unique room in the history center of Odessa, on the intersection of the Bun…
$300,000
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BPS Consulting
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Commercial property 193 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 193 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 193 m²
Sell the fast trading room to the mouth. Area: 193.2 m ² (1- 1 m ²), basement 49.1 m ² Locat…
$245,000
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Commercial property 5 674 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 674 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 5 674 m²
31174. Selling a complex of production and warehouse premises in the district of 7 km. Tota…
$750,000
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Commercial property 7 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 7 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 7 500 m²
15017 For sale industrial premises with an area of 7500 sq.m. It is located on the territory…
$2,05M
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Commercial property 720 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 720 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 720 m²
9576. We offer for sale a 2-storey building in the lively Center on B. Arnautskaya Street. T…
$600,000
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Commercial property 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
9711. We offer for sale a facade commercial space in a new house on the Fountain. Total area…
$195,000
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Commercial property 29 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 29 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 29 m²
27786 Selling a two-room apartment on Moldavanka. Total area 29 sq.m. Living condition. Indi…
$21,000
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Commercial property 374 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 374 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 374 m²
15924 We offer commercial premises for sale. The room after major repairs, twenty rooms, fou…
$200,000
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
36158. Office space on Novoselsky Street is for sale. Total area of 97 sq.m. A separate ent…
$42,500
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Commercial property 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
28671 Selling a front commercial space in the Fontan residential complex A front space with …
$110,000
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