  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Tuzlivska silska gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Tuzlivska silska gromada, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercial property 5 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine
Rooms 80
Area 5 400 m²
Floor 1/2
To get to the sale of a miracle base in the heart of Lebedivka, shook on a territory of 5 he…
$3,22M
