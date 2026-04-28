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Houses for sale in Turiisk Settlement Hromada, Ukraine

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1 property total found
8 bedroom House in Radovychi, Ukraine
8 bedroom House
Radovychi, Ukraine
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
House in Radovichy In the wonderful resort of Radovichi, a house with a total area of 160 m2…
$468,920
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