Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Turiisk Settlement Hromada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Turiisk Settlement Hromada, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Radovychi, Ukraine
5 bedroom apartment
Radovychi, Ukraine
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
House in a quiet area of Tivat In the beautiful small resort of Radovichi, a house with a to…
$375,136
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Turiisk Settlement Hromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go