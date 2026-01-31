Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Teplodarska miska gromada
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Teplodarska miska gromada, Ukraine

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Teplodar, Ukraine
2 room house
Teplodar, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
28401 I will sell a house with a view of the reservoir on the street. Chestnut is only 35 km…
$59,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Teplodarska miska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go