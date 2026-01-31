Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Teplodarska miska gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Teplodarska miska gromada, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercial property 8 500 m² in Teplodar, Ukraine
Commercial property 8 500 m²
Teplodar, Ukraine
Area 8 500 m²
3063. We offer for sale an industrial base in Teplodar. The total area is 8,500 sq.m. The bu…
$850,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go