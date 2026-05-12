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Offices for Sale in Tairovska selisna gromada, Ukraine

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сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Office 52 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 52 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 52 m²
15821 I will sell facade commercial premises for any type of activity. Residential array Rai…
$55,500
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Office 480 m² in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Office 480 m²
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Area 480 m²
I'll give you a two-way apartment under the office, a center of the city, European 25th for …
$800,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Office 98 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 98 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
31675 I will sell commercial premises in Rainbow! Commerce is yard, convenient for any type …
$120,000
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