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Hotels for sale in Tairovska selisna gromada, Ukraine

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Hotel 750 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Hotel 750 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
9209. . . We offer for sale a 3-storey hotel in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area of 740 sq.m. …
$750,000
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