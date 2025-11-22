Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tairovska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Lymanka
31
43 properties total found
Commercial property in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Lymanka, Ukraine
11733. In Tsarskoye Selo - 2 on Alexandrovskaya \ pr - t Zhukova, for sale 6 acres. Land of …
$92,000
Commercial property in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Commercial property
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
21578. A plot of land is offered for sale in the village. Sukhoi Liman. The total area is 35…
$70,000
Commercial property 1 850 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 850 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 850 m²
30306 Selling a building with a plot in a passable place on Tairova in a passable and drive-…
$1,50M
Commercial property 1 500 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
26721. Selling a detached building in Sauvignon. The project provides for a small apartment …
$1,25M
Commercial property in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Lymanka, Ukraine
№ 6916 I sell a façade plot in the Black Sea for any type of activity. The total area of 163 acres.
$150,000
Commercial property 1 115 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 115 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 1 115 m²
7992. . . We offer for sale a 4-story construction house and standing separately in the town…
$610,000
Commercial property in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Commercial property
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
10329. . . We offer land in the Sukhom Liman district for sale when moving to Tairovsky. The…
$423,000
Commercial property 750 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 750 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
9209. . . We offer for sale a 3-storey hotel in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area of 740 sq.m. …
$750,000
Commercial property in Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Tairove, Ukraine
№ 1211. . . For sale plot, the correct form, in Zelen Gai on the street. Yesenina. The total…
$35,000
Commercial property 34 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 34 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 34 m²
23648 Selling commercial premises in a new building on Tairova. Total area 34 sq.m. Facade w…
$30,000
Commercial property in Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial property
Tairove, Ukraine
10123. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The total area of 1.4 hect…
$210,000
Commercial property 1 850 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 850 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 22
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 3
House, Building in a pass and pass place in a populated microdistrict Section 25 acres Build…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Commercial property 32 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 32 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 32 m²
$25,000
Commercial property in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Lymanka, Ukraine
№ 5965. I will sell the land in the Black Sea 2. The total area of the plot is 1.63 hectares…
$160,000
Commercial property 20 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 20 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 20 m²
$13,000
Commercial property 58 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 58 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 58 m²
20792. We offer for sale commercial premises in a new building on Tairova. Total area 58. sq…
$34,740
Commercial property 35 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 35 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
23002. Selling commercial premises in a new building on Tairova. Total area 35 sq.m. High-qu…
$35,000
Commercial property in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Lymanka, Ukraine
7857. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Black Sea. The total area of 46 acres. There is a …
$310,000
Commercial property 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
18512 Ready-made premises with European-quality renovation for your business. All furniture …
$50,500
Commercial property 401 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 401 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 401 m²
№ 1415. . . We offer for sale a facade room in the new residential complex "Home on Levitan"…
$570,000
Commercial property 3 156 m² in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 156 m²
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Area 3 156 m²
10025. . . We offer a real estate complex in Sukhoi Liman for sale. The existing warehouse b…
$420,000
Commercial property in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Commercial property
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
27012. A plot of land is available for sale in Sukhoi Estuary on the main street. The total …
$48,000
Commercial property 44 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 44 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 44 m²
23450 Selling commercial premises in residential complex 56 Zhemchuzhina. Total area 44 sq.m…
$40,000
Commercial property 165 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 165 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 165 m²
28425. Commercial premises for sale in a new residential complex on Institutskaya Street. T…
$32,000
Commercial property in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Commercial property
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
24958 Selling a plot of land in the village. Sukhoi Liman. The total area is 25 acres. Corne…
$67,000
Commercial property 47 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 47 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 47 m²
11626. Office space for sale in ZhK "37 Pearl". Office with renovation, toilet, electricity …
$95,000
Commercial property 38 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 38 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 38 m²
21807 I am offering for sale premises in a new completed residential complex. Spacious layou…
$28,500
Commercial property in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Lymanka, Ukraine
25515. Selling a plot of land in Limanka. The total area is 5 acres. Regular rectangular sha…
$43,000
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 1 100 m²
10144. . . We offer for sale a new, separately standing, 2-storey building on the street. Co…
$660,000
Commercial property 1 633 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 633 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 1 633 m²
13946 Mansion for sale in Sauvignon-2. Private school business option, premium boarding scho…
$2,15M
