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Business for Sale in Skhidnytsia Settlement Hromada, Ukraine

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Commercial property 102 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 102 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 102 m²
12797 I will sell a facade room with repairs in the city center on Preobrazhenskaya Street. …
$300,000
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Commercial property 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
The facets are 124; separate the building There's a trade room that's about 90 m ² on the fr…
$153,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 136 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 136 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 136 m²
21551. Facade premises for sale for business on Cheryomushki. Total area 136 sq.m. A modern …
$82,000
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Commercial property 48 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 48 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 48 m²
38272
$25,800
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Manufacture 15 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 15 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 000 m²
The Odega industrial suite, which really gives the "start without long dancing" -4 ha privat…
$5,00M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 57 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 57 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 57 m²
37478 Offered for sale commercial premises free purpose, suitable for any type of activity. …
$85,000
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TekceTekce
Office 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
27833. I'll sell the room at the center. Total area of 140 sq.m. Planned for 4 rooms. Workin…
$190,000
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Commercial property 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
26627. I will sell a commercial premises of 63 m2 with a separate entrance to the Corfu resi…
$100,000
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Office 368 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 368 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 368 m²
30939 a commercial premises are sold in a busy city center on Malaya Arnautskaya Street. The…
$290,000
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Commercial property 1 231 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 231 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 231 m²
1309. A building in the very center of Odessa on the street is offered for sale. Nezhinskaya…
$850,000
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Commercial property 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
38273
$51,600
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Commercial property 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
27192 Selling an excellent option on the street. Koblevskaya. Total area 40 sq.m. The condit…
$33,000
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