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Сommercial property in Skhidnytsia Settlement Hromada, Ukraine

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Skhidnytsia
5
6 properties total found
Other 425 m² in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Other 425 m²
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 425 m²
A guest house in the East on top of the mountain, a family business, a surviving. The total…
$649,999
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BPS Consulting
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Other 850 m² in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Other 850 m²
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 850 m²
I'll sell the business ready for the resort East: The building of the area is 850 m2.14 room…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
I'm going to pay a profit by doing business at the center of a resort under a scented river,…
$1,33M
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BPS Consulting
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Commercial property 560 m² in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 560 m²
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 560 m²
I'll sell the fuel complex that's at the national value of the East. There are sources buil…
$649,999
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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Commercial property 1 421 m² in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 421 m²
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 1 421 m²
I'm going to give you a particularly healthy group at the very center of Centhonk, which is …
$1,15M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Rybnyk, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Rybnyk, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
I'll sell the baby camp to the east side of the mountain. The green area is 3. 6 K in privat…
$1,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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English, Русский, Українська
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