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Residential properties for sale in Skhidnytsia Settlement Hromada, Ukraine

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1 property total found
House in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
House
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 300 m²
The only kind of mansion in the best Ukrainian tradition. The elegance of the upper class ho…
$649,999
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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