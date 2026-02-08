Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Sabivska silska gromada
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sabivska silska gromada, Ukraine

1 property total found
3 room house in Shabo, Ukraine
3 room house
Shabo, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1069. We offer for sale a new 2 - floor house in the first line from the sea to the villa…
$650,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sabivska silska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go