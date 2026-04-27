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Houses for sale in Rozdilnanska miska gromada, Ukraine

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House in Blahodatne, Ukraine
House
Blahodatne, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
38304 I will sell a cozy house in the village of Blagodatnoe (Kirovo) of Razdannyansky distr…
$50,000
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