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Restaurants for sale in Rozdilnanska miska gromada, Ukraine

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Restaurant 100 m² in Rozdilna, Ukraine
Restaurant 100 m²
Rozdilna, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
Unique proposition! Cafe in the centre of the world To get up to the sale of the cafe embell…
$355,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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