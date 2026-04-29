Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Rozdilna Raion
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Rozdilna Raion, Ukraine

сommercial properties
4
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 100 m² in Rozdilna, Ukraine
Restaurant 100 m²
Rozdilna, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
Unique proposition! Cafe in the centre of the world To get up to the sale of the cafe embell…
$355,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go