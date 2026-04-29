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Hotels for sale in Rozdilna Raion, Ukraine

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Hotel 900 m² in Zakharivka, Ukraine
Hotel 900 m²
Zakharivka, Ukraine
Area 900 m²
9769. For sale hotel complex near the sea and estuary. The total area of 900 sq.m. The compl…
$1,80M
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