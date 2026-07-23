Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Rivne Raion
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Rivne Raion, Ukraine

;
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Sale of property rights to a single asset complex in Rivne region in Rivne Raion, Ukraine
Sale of property rights to a single asset complex in Rivne region
Rivne Raion, Ukraine
Area 751 900 m²
The complex consists of two deposits: First deposit: 32 ha Second deposit (…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go