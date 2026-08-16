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Office 98 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 98 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
31675 I will sell commercial premises in Rainbow! Commerce is yard, convenient for any type …
$120,000
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Hotel 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
9265. We offer for sale a ready-made hotel business in the heart of Odessa, a 2-minute walk …
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Hotel 2 050 m² in Hrybivka, Ukraine
Hotel 2 050 m²
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Area 2 050 m²
No1290 We offer for sale a recreation center in the most popular resort of the Black Sea, 30…
$400,000
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Commercial property 284 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 284 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 284 m²
No. 2408 We offer for sale a basement in the heart of the city in Red Lane. The total area i…
$120,000
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Commercial property 343 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 343 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 343 m²
8597. We offer for sale commercial premises in a new rented house on Cheremushki. Total area…
$485,000
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Commercial property 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
37135 Commercial premises in LCD Space on Pedagogical Offered for sale commercial premises …
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 750 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 750 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
9523. For sale, freestanding, two-story building on Cheremushki. Total area of 750 sq.m. Two…
$400,000
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Commercial property 126 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 126 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 126 m²
10290. We offer for sale commercial premises for salon, office, medical center in the new ho…
$255,000
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Commercial property 115 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 115 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 115 m²
20592 We offer for sale a façade building in the city center. Total area 115 sq. m. Four hal…
$105,000
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Office 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
1238. We're selling a facade building on the street. The rope. Total area of 681 sq.m. Tzoko…
$550,000
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Restaurant 100 m² in Rozdilna, Ukraine
Restaurant 100 m²
Rozdilna, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
Unique proposition! Cafe in the centre of the world To get up to the sale of the cafe embell…
$355,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Manufacture 32 844 m² in Izmail Raion, Ukraine
Manufacture 32 844 m²
Izmail Raion, Ukraine
Area 32 844 m²
For sale agricultural complex in Odessa region Geographical location: Rostashuvanna on the …
$4,30M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
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