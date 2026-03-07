Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Poliana Rural Hromada
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Poliana Rural Hromada, Ukraine

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel–Recreation–Medical Complex (HRMC) located in Polyana,Transcarpathia in Poliana, Ukraine
Premium Premium
Hotel–Recreation–Medical Complex (HRMC) located in Polyana,Transcarpathia
Poliana, Ukraine
Area 6 455 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale a fully operational Hotel–Recreation–Medical Complex (HRMC) SOLVA located in Polyan…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go