Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Podilsk Raion
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Podilsk Raion, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room house in Maiaky, Ukraine
3 room house
Maiaky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
15041 Selling 2-storey house from a log house to Water City in s. Light…
€84,868
Leave a request
3 room house in Maiaky, Ukraine
3 room house
Maiaky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
9404 I offer a house, 2 floors, a total of 90 m, 3 rooms, a fireplace r…
€50,191
Leave a request
4 room house in Maiaky, Ukraine
4 room house
Maiaky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
9406. I offer for sale 2 houses on a plot of 23 acres in Mayak, stone h…
€59,316
Leave a request

Properties features in Podilsk Raion, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir