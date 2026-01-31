Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Ovidiopolska selisna gromada
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ovidiopolska selisna gromada, Ukraine

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Ovidiopol, Ukraine
3 room house
Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
3656. I'll sell residential to m. An Ovidia dish with a private area of 15 mesh. The house i…
$18,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ovidiopolska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go