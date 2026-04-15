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Monthly rent of warehouses in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
The warehouse that's flooded with logistics and heavy streams is 1500 m ² with a JD branch a…
$1
per month
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Warehouse 1 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 200 m²
I'm going to put in a dry warehouse in Hudson, 1200 mps per house (1000 200 square) office 2…
$3
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
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