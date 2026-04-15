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Monthly rent of restaurants in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

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Restaurant 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
I'll give Fassar Room 140 meters total, 93 m of the sand floor, 2 hall 37 45, raise 47 meter…
$1,839
per month
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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