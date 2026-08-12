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Monthly rent of offices in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

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Odesa
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140 properties total found
Office 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30642. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,008
per month
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Office 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
30272. I will rent an office of 64.2 sq.m. in the business center on Uspenskaya. It is plann…
$800
per month
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Office 61 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 61 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30453. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$972
per month
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Office 111 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 111 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 111 m²
30539. Rent an office without commission (0%) in a business center on French Boulevard. Offi…
$1,665
per month
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Office 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
15585 Office for rent in the business center "Dvorets Kamo". Beautiful facade entrance. High…
$450
per month
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Office 162 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 162 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 162 m²
36894. I will rent an office space on Marshal Govorov Street in the Grand Park residential c…
$1,600
per month
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Office 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
30347. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 64.2 …
$800
per month
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Office 61 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 61 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30444. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$918
per month
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Office 66 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 66 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 66 m²
30239. Rent WITHOUT COMMISSION in the 39th pearl, a modern business center on French Bouleva…
$662
per month
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Office 61 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 61 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30445. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$917
per month
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Office 84 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 84 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 84 m²
17593. A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office-type premise with a to…
$672
per month
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Office 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
15584 Rented premises in the business center "Dvorets Kamo" on the 1st floor, courtyard. Hig…
$500
per month
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Office 195 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 195 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 195 m²
26645. I will rent a front office space on Bolshaya Arnautskaya. Front entrance and three fr…
$1,950
per month
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
30232. I will rent an office in the business center "Kadorr" on French Boulevard. The office…
$1,162
per month
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Office 595 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 595 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 595 m²
27461 Office for rent in a business center on Bunina Street. The entire floor with a total a…
$6,000
per month
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Office 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
17597 A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total ar…
$1,120
per month
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Office 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
№2119. In the very center of the city, a facade premise of 80 sq.m. is for rent. Two entranc…
$650
per month
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Office 120 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 120 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
17598 A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total ar…
$960
per month
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Office 70 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 70 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
36578. Office space is rented in BC Watercolor. Total area of 70 sq.m. Good repair. There's …
$480
per month
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Office 71 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 71 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 71 m²
22799. I will rent an office with a total area of ​​71 sq.m. In the Kadorr business center o…
$1,065
per month
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Office 110 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 110 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 110 m²
31897 I will rent the facade on French Boulevard. Office, medical center, representative off…
$1,450
per month
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Office 83 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 83 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
30318. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,244
per month
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Office 165 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 165 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 165 m²
27305. Office for rent in the city center. Residential complex Star of Ellada. Total area 16…
$1,650
per month
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Office 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
24700. I will rent an office in the city center on Grecheskaya Street. Business center Papa …
$4,050
per month
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Office 83 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 83 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
30322. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,316
per month
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Office 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
30336. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 63.5 …
$510
per month
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Office 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
30337. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 64.2 …
$515
per month
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
30244. Office with modern renovation in Arcadia. Total area 97.1 sq.m., 4 offices with sea v…
$1,165
per month
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Office 83 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 83 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
30329. I will rent an office in a business center on French Boulevard. An office-type office…
$1,235
per month
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Office 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30470. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$875
per month
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