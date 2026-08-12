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Business for Sale in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

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сommercial properties
851
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7
hotels
48
offices
139
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Commercial property 7 700 m² in Baryshivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 7 700 m²
Baryshivka, Ukraine
Area 7 700 m²
The sale of a polymer factory (6.5 ha, car 3.4 MW) is a strategic asset. Looking for a stab…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Office 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
37926 Sale of office in Kadorr City, 62 Pearls Business center on the street. Krasnov We of…
$59,000
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Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
9570 We offer for sale a ready-made business in the Odessa Center on Ekaterinskaya Street. H…
$420,000
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
24452. Selling an existing rental business in the Arcadia residential complex South Palmyra.…
$120,000
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Restaurant 889 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 889 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 889 m²
The exclusive format that comes up in the market is rarely: a new separate front-end buildin…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 8 500 m² in Teplodar, Ukraine
Commercial property 8 500 m²
Teplodar, Ukraine
Area 8 500 m²
3063. We offer for sale an industrial base in Teplodar. The total area is 8,500 sq.m. The bu…
$850,000
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Commercial property 185 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 185 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 185 m²
25017...I will sell a 2-storey house (sports hall) with a garage, equipped as a gym, renovat…
$60,000
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Commercial property 1 700 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 700 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 1 700 m²
12743. Object with facade on the Odessa-South road, location with sea view. Plot of 0.48 hec…
$690,000
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Office 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
23143 I will sell premises for an office, a development school, a language school in the vil…
$27,300
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Commercial property 88 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 88 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 88 m²
33426 On sale commercial premises in the residential complex Aqua Marin on 16 st. Fountain. …
$88,300
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Office 770 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 770 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 770 m²
8295. We offer for sale, a detached, 2-storey building, new construction, in the center on t…
$770,000
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Commercial property 3 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
No. 3067 . . . We offer for sale a complex of warehouses in the geographical center of Odess…
$620,000
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