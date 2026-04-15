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Monthly rent of industrial premises in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

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Manufacture 750 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 750 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
I'm going to give the Primishilla to the manufacturer. One hundred, Malar, one, two, three, …
$3
per month
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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