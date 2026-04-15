Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Hotel

Monthly rent of hotels in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 250 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
20234. We offer to rent an apartment hotel for 6 autonomous rooms on Cathedral Square. View …
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Hotel 714 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 714 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 714 m²
27664. Rental of premises in the Gulf Stream residential complex, Tenistaya street. At the m…
$8,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go