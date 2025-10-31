Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Novovolynsk Urban Hromada
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Novovolynsk Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Novovolynsk, Ukraine
UP UP
Investment
Novovolynsk, Ukraine
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go