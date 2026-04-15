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Manufacture Buildings in Nerubajska silska gromada, Ukraine

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Manufacture 6 200 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Manufacture 6 200 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
Sale of Universal Investment Complex to 6 hectares can be expanded to 27 hectares Locacia: O…
$4,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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