Commercial real estate in Nerubajska silska gromada, Ukraine

6 properties total found
Commercial property 6 200 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Commercial property 6 200 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of Universal Investment Complex to 6 hectares can be expanded to 27 hectares Locacia: O…
$4,50M
Commercial property 600 m² in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial property 600 m²
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Area 600 m²
29004. Selling a complex of buildings in Nerubayskoye. Total area 600 sq.m. Equipped for a s…
$120,000
Commercial property in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
$658,000
Commercial property 9 290 m² in Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Commercial property 9 290 m²
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Area 9 290 m²
26882 Selling a complex of buildings in the village. Cold Beam. Panoramic view of the estuar…
$153,000
Commercial property 19 170 m² in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial property 19 170 m²
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Area 19 170 m²
24950 Logistics center with refrigeration equipment for sale. Strategic location in the sout…
$472,500
Commercial property in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
№ 1085 We offer a section of facade on the Odessa-Kiev motorway for sale for 3 km. from the …
$780,300
