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Сommercial property in Nadvirna Raion, Ukraine

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6 properties total found
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
I'll sell the hotel to Polonka, the resort zone, Bukow. With great views on the mountains an…
$1,25M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Other 510 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Other 510 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 510 m²
Cojplar -- four houses in the mountains -- Polyakov, Bukovel, Karshoo Working Income Busines…
$1,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Other 750 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Other 750 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
Ready a new hotel near Bukoville, a vacation, across the first exit, 700 m to parking number…
$1,29M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 4 000 m² in Deliatyn, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 000 m²
Deliatyn, Ukraine
Area 4 000 m²
I'll sell you a powerful commercial suite in Delhi. It's located near the main transport ar…
$6,00M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 2 000 m²
Open a unique opportunity to invest in a prestigious hotel, located in the heart of the pain…
$3,30M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
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Commercial property 700 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 700 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
It seems like a ready-restaurant business in the heart of Carpath- Poison! Companine carries…
$2,65M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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