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Commercial property 172 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 172 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 172 m²
1223. We offer for sale a facade room in the very center of Odessa on Sadovaya Street. Total…
$480,000
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Office 125 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 125 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 125 m²
24016 Selling office space in the center. windows to the facade Total area 125 sq.m. The con…
$128,000
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Office 59 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 59 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
27427. For sale is a three-room apartment in a block-brick house on the street. Srednefontan…
$43,000
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Commercial property 59 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 59 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
29064. Commercial premises for sale on Zhukovsky. Total area 59 sq.m. High ceilings. Good wo…
$72,000
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Commercial property 489 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 489 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 489 m²
No3500 We offer for sale a 4-storey facade building on Dalnitskaya Street. Total area of 490…
$245,000
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Commercial property 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
22327. Commercial premises for sale in the Rhodes residential complex, located on Genuezskay…
$118,000
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TekceTekce
Office 190 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 190 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 190 m²
26014. I will sell a modern premises in the very center of Odessa on the street. Gogol. Tota…
$230,000
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Commercial property 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
28671 Selling a front commercial space in the Fontan residential complex A front space with …
$110,000
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Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
8194. We offer for sale a functioning mini hotel in the heart of the resort city of Odessa. …
$650,000
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Commercial property 115 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 115 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 115 m²
No. 3494. We offer for sale a facade room in a busy area of the city on Ekaterininska Street…
$345,000
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Office 38 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 38 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 38 m²
18689. Selling office space in a prestigious business center in Cadorre City. Office 37.85 s…
$53,500
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Commercial property 1 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 140 m²
31171. I will sell a commercial premises for Nedelin. The total area of ​​1140 sq.m. High -q…
$1,35M
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