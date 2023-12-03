Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Mariupolskiy rayon

Commercial real estate in Mariupolskiy rayon, Ukraine

1 property total found
Hotel in Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
Hotel
Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
Area 1 750 m²
A good relaxing holiday for the family at affordable prices !!!   Pension MINI begins work…
€280,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir