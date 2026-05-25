Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kyiv Oblast
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

;
сommercial properties
4
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 3 500 m² in Trebukhiv, Ukraine
UP UP
Manufacture 3 500 m²
Trebukhiv, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of finished production and warehouse complex (food industry)Location: Kyiv region, Brov…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go