  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kurisovska silska gromada
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kurisovska silska gromada, Ukraine

houses
4
4 properties total found
5 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
5 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
18390. For sale is a house, modern construction, 190 m, in the city of Chernomorsk (Ilyichev…
$105,000
4 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
26488. A 2-storey house in Aleksandrovka near the city of Chernomorsk on 5.5 acres of land i…
$105,000
3 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
3 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
29872. Three-level house in the center of Aleksandrovka is for sale. The house underwent co…
$64,700
3 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
3 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
29740. Selling a two-level capital house in Aleksandrovka. Total area 177 sq.m. 1st level: t…
$45,000
Properties features in Kurisovska silska gromada, Ukraine

