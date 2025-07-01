Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kualnicka silska gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kualnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

2 properties total found
TAX FREE ZONE – Industrial Park R-33 in Borshchi, Ukraine
TOP TOP
TAX FREE ZONE – Industrial Park R-33
Borshchi, Ukraine
Area 14 593 m²
Number of floors 3
Industrial Park R-33 Property Complex The property complex with the status of Industrial Par…
$4,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 14 593 m² in Borshchi, Ukraine
Commercial property 14 593 m²
Borshchi, Ukraine
Area 14 593 m²
26039. Property complex located near Podolsk, town. Borshchi, Odessa region. The facility is…
$4,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go