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Сommercial property in Krasnosilska silska gromada, Ukraine

2 properties total found
Commercial property in Ilichanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Ilichanka, Ukraine
10099. . . We offer for sale a piece of land near the town. Kotovsky adjacent to the city. T…
$1,95M
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Commercial property in Ilichanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Ilichanka, Ukraine
24955 A building property for sale in the area of ​​Paustovskogo Street, at the exit from th…
$100,000
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