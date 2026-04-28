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Apartments for sale in Kovel Raion, Ukraine

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1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Radovychi, Ukraine
5 bedroom apartment
Radovychi, Ukraine
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
House in a quiet area of Tivat In the beautiful small resort of Radovichi, a house with a to…
$375,136
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