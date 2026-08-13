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Commercial property 7 700 m² in Baryshivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 7 700 m²
Baryshivka, Ukraine
Area 7 700 m²
The sale of a polymer factory (6.5 ha, car 3.4 MW) is a strategic asset. Looking for a stab…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 1 350 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 350 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 350 m²
No. 3651. We offer for sale a detached building in the city on the street. Agronomical. 1970…
$230,000
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Commercial property 105 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 105 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
1242. I'll sell the premises at the entrance to Dobrovolsky Avenue. The total area is 105 sq…
$170,000
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 180 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 180 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 180 m²
31618. I'll sell a building near the Privoz market. Total area of 180 sq.m. It is possible t…
$250,000
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Commercial property 288 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial property 288 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 288 m²
37999. Ready-made investment object by the sea - a mini-hotel in the resort area of Zatoki …
$90,000
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Commercial property 364 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 364 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 364 m²
31163. Selling a 2-storey building on the fountain. Total area of ​​364 sq.m. It is planned …
$270,000
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Hotel 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
23855. Selling an existing hostel as a ready-made business on the square. Sobornaya. Designe…
$189,000
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Commercial property 60 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 60 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 60 m²
25609. Selling premises for business. Total area 60 sq.m. Already planned for a ready-made b…
$48,000
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Commercial property 56 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 56 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 56 m²
3360. We offer for sale a facade room in a busy center on Richelieu Street. Strong 5-storey …
$150,000
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Commercial property 70 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 70 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
23699. Selling front premises on Rishelievskaya. The total area is 70 sq. m. It is built on …
$105,000
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Other 510 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Other 510 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 510 m²
Cojplar -- four houses in the mountains -- Polyakov, Bukovel, Karshoo Working Income Busines…
$1,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Office 84 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 84 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 84 m²
35708. I will sell the premises for an office in the center of Odessa. Indoor basement 84 m,…
$57,000
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