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Commercial property 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
It seems to be ready for a business in the best position -- a studio or a garden of beauty t…
$65,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
29981. For sale is a facade commercial space in the elite residential complex Pierre. Total …
$213,000
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Commercial property 1 418 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 418 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 418 m²
Prove to the sale of a business / shopping center, shaving on the vul. Sakharov. I'm going t…
$850,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 43 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 43 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
21788. Selling premises on a busy street in the city of Dalnitskaya. Total area 43 sq.m. 2 r…
$43,000
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Commercial property 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
13675 Facade room in the residential complex "Space on Donskoy". The room is located on the …
$65,330
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Commercial property 53 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 53 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 53 m²
18507 We offer for sale premises on Troitskaya Street. Apartment with its own entrance. Thre…
$39,000
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Commercial property 265 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 265 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 265 m²
14738 For sale facade commercial premises in Suvorov district. The total area is 265 sq.m. C…
$198,000
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Commercial property 620 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 620 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 620 m²
No. 1232. Part of the building for your project on the street. General Bocharov, namely in t…
$850,000
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Commercial property 282 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 282 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 282 m²
32479. I'll sell a detached building in Arcadia. Made in 3 floors. Total area of 282 sq.m. P…
$680,000
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Commercial property 3 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
No. 3067 . . . We offer for sale a complex of warehouses in the geographical center of Odess…
$620,000
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Office 33 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 33 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 33 m²
38380 I will sell commercial premises in the business center Watercolor on Marshal Zhukov ne…
$26,500
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Commercial property 105 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 105 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
37498 I will sell Komerchka premises - operating fitness club air conditioning shower cabin,…
$135,000
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