  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kilijska miska gromada
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kilijska miska gromada, Ukraine

apartments
4
houses
25
29 properties total found
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
25154. New house for sale in Leski. Total area 101 sq.m. The house is comfortably planned f…
$100,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
25372 New two-storey Mediterranean-style manor house with terraces on a plot of 4.5 acres. B…
$200,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
25721 House for sale in Leski. Total area 98 sq.m. Layout for 3 rooms. Excellent condition w…
$110,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
28519 Selling a solid house made of clinker bricks in Leski. The total area of ​​the house i…
$400,000
8 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
8 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 478 m²
Floor 1/3
$250,000
8 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
8 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/3
$600,000
5 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
5 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
$230,000
2 room apartment in Lisky, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
11590 One bedroom apartment in an apartment building near the sea in Leski. The condition of…
$52,000
6 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
6 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/2
10095. . . We offer for sale a new 2 - floor house in the suburban cottage village "Tartus" …
$800,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
27660 New energy-efficient house near the sea for sale. Total area 180 sq.m. Situated on a p…
$300,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
27936 New two-storey house for sale in Leski. Total area 147 sq.m. Layout: 1st floor: spaci…
$180,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
15873 I will sell a 2-storey house with repairs on a 4-cell site in a cottage village. The h…
$195,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
14711 I will sell a wonderful two-story house with an area of 100 square meters, with furnit…
$170,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
12849 Selling 3 - x floor house in Leski on Sadovaya Street. 250 meters from the sea, in a…
$185,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
24548 Selling a 2-storey house in Leski. Total area 97 sq. m. Free layout. Utilities are con…
$69,999
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/3
In 14834 I will sell a modern 3-story house with a new repair. The house is equipped with al…
$110,000
5 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
5 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
15881 I will sell a 3-storey house with repair by the sea on a plot of 10 acres. The house …
$270,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
26774 New house for sale in gated community Tartus near the sea. The house is covered with …
$230,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
15022 Sale of a house with renovation and furniture in Leska. House of modern construction 9…
$110,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
24549 Selling a 2-storey house in Leski. Total area 97 sq. m. Free layout. Utilities are con…
$69,999
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
15407 I sell a two-story cottage in the cottage village of Tartus. The condition from the bu…
$145,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
24550 Selling a 2-storey house in Leski. Total area 97 sq. m. Free layout. Utilities are con…
$69,999
2 room apartment in Lisky, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/3
18877. Two-level apartment for sale in Leski. Total area 55.6 sq.m. First floor 30 sq.m, sec…
$32,000
3 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
3 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
24551. Selling a 2-storey house in Leski. Total area 97 sq. m. Free layout. Utilities are co…
$69,999
2 room apartment in Lisky, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
11592 I will sell a two-room apartment in an apartment building (total 4 apartments) with a …
$48,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
18644 New arrival for sale. Modern style house in the cottage town "Tartus". Area 147 sq.m.,…
$185,000
2 room apartment in Lisky, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
11591 I will sell 2 - an apartment in a room in an apartment building ( total 4 apartments …
$50,000
4 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
4 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 289 m²
Floor 1/2
24341 Selling a luxurious house in Leski. Total area 300 sq.m. Shell rock and brick walls. L…
$209,000
8 room house in Lisky, Ukraine
8 room house
Lisky, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
13824 Sale of a three-story house near the sea. House with a living space of 221 sqm. 8 li…
$70,000
