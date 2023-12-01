Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Khmelnytskyi
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine

1 property total found
Manufacture with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
Manufacture with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour
Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of the warehouse complex, located next to one of the main streets of the city (prospect…
€779,699
per month
