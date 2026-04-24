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Business for Sale in Karolino Bugazka silska gromada, Ukraine

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Commercial property 3 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 3 400 m²
An active manufacturing business with infrastructure that's difficult to build from scratch:…
$1,50M
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BPS Consulting
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Commercial property 335 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 335 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 335 m²
Selling the fast room 34.7 m to the mouth. It is offered to sell a two-story commercial spac…
$360,000
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Commercial property 193 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 193 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 193 m²
Sell the fast trading room to the mouth. Area: 193.2 m ² (1- 1 m ²), basement 49.1 m ² Locat…
$245,000
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Commercial property 288 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial property 288 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 288 m²
37999. Ready-made investment object by the sea - a mini-hotel in the resort area of Zatoki …
$90,000
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Office 600 m² in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Office 600 m²
Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Area 600 m²
The facade building in the city center is an ideal object for businessOffered for sale a mod…
Price on request
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Commercial property 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
26627. I will sell a commercial premises of 63 m2 with a separate entrance to the Corfu resi…
$100,000
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Commercial property 120 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 120 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
35061 Self-service washing is sold on the territory of the mall, total area of 120 m.3 boxes…
$70,000
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Commercial property 937 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 937 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 937 m²
10296. We offer for sale a facade building near the Victory Park on M. Govorov Street. The t…
$1,40M
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Commercial property 6 127 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 6 127 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 6 127 m²
23270. Selling a facade building on Cheryomushki. Total area 6217 sq.m. Built on 5 floors. A…
$1,80M
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Commercial property 80 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 80 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 80 m²
33756. Sale of facade commercial premises in the area of Cathedral Square. Total area of 80 …
$175,000
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Hotel 98 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Hotel 98 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
8697 . . . On sale is a tourist base off the very coast of the Black Sea. The building, with…
$40,000
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Commercial property 330 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 330 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 330 m²
Fusher fencing room 330 m in perfect state under the parlour / shop / shurum / service / off…
$1,20M
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