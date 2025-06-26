Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Karolino Bugazka silska gromada, Ukraine

4 properties total found
Commercial property 950 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial property 950 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 20
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/3
Premium gothel is sold with a poor reputation in the resort Zatotsi. The object was awakened…
$900,000
Commercial property 1 690 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 690 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 132
Area 1 690 m²
Floor 1/3
It is comfortable to sell that business base is repaired in the heart of Zatoki - preparatio…
$2,50M
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 1 100 m²
№ 2636. We offer a leisure center in the village for sale. Carolina Bugaz. The first line fr…
$650,000
Commercial property 50 m² in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial property 50 m²
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
19481 Selling a cottage near the sea, Karolino-Bugaz. Living condition. Total area 50 sq.m. …
$40,000
