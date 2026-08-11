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Сommercial property in Kalush Urban Hromada, Ukraine

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 497 m² in Kalush, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 497 m²
Kalush, Ukraine
Area 1 497 m²
We offer you a place of free purpose, which is in the heart of the city of Kaluash. The rea…
$1,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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