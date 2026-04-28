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Manufacture Buildings in Izmail Raion, Ukraine

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2 properties total found
Manufacture 12 159 m² in Vylkove, Ukraine
Manufacture 12 159 m²
Vylkove, Ukraine
Area 12 159 m²
A unique promissory-logistical Maidanchik on the Danube birch with a direct turn to the Blac…
$3,00M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Manufacture 32 844 m² in Izmail Raion, Ukraine
Manufacture 32 844 m²
Izmail Raion, Ukraine
Area 32 844 m²
For sale agricultural complex in Odessa region Geographical location: Rostashuvanna on the …
$4,30M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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