Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Izmail Raion

Commercial real estate in Izmail Raion, Ukraine

3 properties total found
Commercial in Reniyska miska gromada, Ukraine
Commercial
Reniyska miska gromada, Ukraine
2200 га, Одесская область, Ренийский р-н. Продаются корпоративные права преприятия. Текщие…
€909,365
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Reniyska miska gromada, Ukraine
Commercial
Reniyska miska gromada, Ukraine
Комплекс - Терминал «Д» - состоит из складских купольных складов для напольного храннения сы…
€780,768
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Izmail Urban Hromada, Ukraine
Commercial
Izmail Urban Hromada, Ukraine
Area 1 600 m²
City Izmail, Kapitan Semenyuk street, 51. Rooms of 1600 sq.m, on a plot of land - 0,65 hecta…
€183,710
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir