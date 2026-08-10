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Houses for sale in Ivano-Frankivsk Raion, Ukraine

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2 properties total found
House in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
House
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 540 m²
An elegant house in a cozy neighborhood of Ivanov-Frankika Supposed to sell a simple and co…
$766,028
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
House
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 400 m²
I'll sell 3x story clubs to a copyobject at the Shenchenko Park. The width of the wall: two…
$399,999
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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